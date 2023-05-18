Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has promised government support for key projects to boost the country’s blue economy.

He said the Kenya Kwanza administration will work with the European Union and coastal counties to unlock the potential of the sector.

Speaking on Wednesday at Muthu Nyali Beach Hotel in Mombasa when he presided over the launch of fishing boats acquired in partnership with the European Union under the Go Blue Project, Mr Gachagua said they were ready to provide resources and requisite support to ensure the success of the blue economy.

“We are determined to ensure that the Blue Economy contributes to the realisation of the Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda,” he said.

The Go Blue project is a partnership between the government and the European Union and aims at enhancing the country’s blue economy through empowerment of local fishermen.

The DP welcomed the partnership with the EU and the coastal counties on the Go Blue project saying it was bound to improve the nation’s fortunes in the fishing sector.

“We don’t take for granted the support the European Union and partners have accorded us in turning around the fortunes of our Blue Economy which is critical in our national development,” he added.

Last month, the DP launched similar projects in Mvita in Mombasa and Shimoni in Kwale, all aimed at rejuvenating the sector which is a key area of focus for Kenya Kwanza administration.

He said he will continue to make development visits to the coastal region to make sure the projects are successful.

“This is the time to work and serve the people who elected us. The President and I have made a conscious decision to embrace devolution and work with the counties to ensure development in the region because we serve the same people,” he stated.

He praised the consultative engagements with the five governors under the Jumuiya ya Kaunti Za Pwani, for expressing readiness to work with the government.

“We have a good working relationship with all the governors in the coastal region which is responsible for the economic growth happening in the region,” added the DP.

Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Salim Mvurya said the Ministry is providing a conducive environment for the growth of the blue economy sector.

“As a Ministry we have committed to provide support and create an enabling environment so this sector can succeed. We will work with the European Union to fine tune our national strategy on the blue economy,” said Mvurya.

EU ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger said the potential of the country’s blue economy is huge, promising to continue supporting projects to boost it.

“Kenya’s blue economy has a great potential and its worth could grow four times if adequately supported and sustainable policies enacted,” Geiger said.