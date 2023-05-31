Instagram personality Vera Sidika has confirmed the birth of her son, her secondborn child with musician Brown Mauzo.

The reality TV star announced in a social media post on Tuesday, introducing her bundle of joy named Prince Ice Brown to her over 2.4 million followers.

“The wait is finally over! 🎊A Prince has been born🎊 Ice Brown @prince_icebrown the most handsome boy I’ve ever seen 😍😩❤️” Vera wrote.

The Real Housewives of Nairobi star also invited her fans to watch her birth video on her YouTube channel.

Vera delivered Prince Ice Brown on 3rd March in a local hospital’s presidential suite.

“Oh my God as you can see I love love the Presidential suite. I said I have to have my baby in comfort as the Queen I am,” Vera says in a video tour of her grandiose maternity room.

The former video vixen has since opened social media pages for Ice Brown, with the two-month-old tot already boasting more Instagram followers than me.

“A prince has been born ..Ice Brown. Welcome to my world ❤️🎉 to watch my birth, click Link on my Bio,” reads a post on his page with over 5500 followers.