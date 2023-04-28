Motorists in Nairobi will soon be able to enjoy free parking on weekends if Governor Johnson Sakaja’s proposal is anything to go by.

During the presentation of Finance Bill 2023 by all his County Chief Officers on April 27, 2023, Sakaja said that scrapping weekend parking charges will encourage businesses to open over the weekends.

Sakaja also expects the move to provide residents with an opportunity to support local businesses.

“When the Finance Bill 2023 is approved by the County Assembly, I propose a waiver of weekend parking fees in Nairobi,” said Sakaja.

“The initiative aims to encourage businesses to operate on weekends and provide an opportunity for Nairobi residents to support local businesses.”

The governor added: “We recognize the current economic challenges, but we must work towards the growth of our city. As Nairobi residents, we take pride in our city, and this move will attract more visitors to the CBD on weekends, further boosting the economy.”

Sakaja said his administration will ensure that there is security provision round the clock.

“Other leading cities in the world are very vibrant during the weekends. Nairobi should adopt the same vibrancy. As this will ensure growth.”