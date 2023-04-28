Christine Nambengera Masika, a suspect accused of stealing her grandson and trying to sell him was arraigned before a Makadara court this week.

According to court details, Masika, jointly with others not before the court, was trying to sell the male infant at Sh400,000 on April 9 at Afro Sayari Club along the Eastern Bypass in Nairobi.

The court heard that on April 3, a woman identified as Donilla Nafula delivered a baby boy at Navakholo Hospital.

Reports show that Nafula, who is the suspect’s daughter, is a Form Three student.

Five days after Nafula delivered, Masika is said to have traveled from Nairobi to Kakamega and convinced the family that she would take of the infant in the capital city.

Upon her return to Nairobi, police said Masika struck a deal with a woman to sell the baby for Sh400,000.

But unbeknown to her, someone privy to the deal alerted the police. Undercover detectives then posed as potential customers and negotiated the price to Sh300,000 and set a location to buy the baby.

The cops from Kasarani Police Station nabbed the woman on Sunday, April 9.

Appearing before Makadara Principal Magistrate Agnes Mwangi, the 39-year-old suspect denied child trafficking charges.

The court ordered that the matter be heard on May 9.