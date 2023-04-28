The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) has sounded a warning to online content creators using social media platforms to host explicit live streams.

KFCB acting CEO Christopher Wambua expressed concern that some social media apps like TikTok have been turned into digital brothels where adult content is served in blatant breach of the law.

Wambua also said the board was concerned by the leaking of intimate pictures on social media.

“We have noted that some apps are being transformed into digital brothels from midnight onwards. Equally worrying is the non-consensual dissemination of intimate images or videos of individuals in violation of privacy laws. As a society, we need to step back for a moment and reflect on the following: Are we losing the values that define us as a people? “ he posed.

The KFCB boss also spoke out against sharing graphic content online, citing the incident where a woman was filmed stabbing her child multiple times in Kitengela.

“Put differently, have we lost our African philosophy of Ubuntuism –loosely defined as ‘I am because you are’? As a society, are we beginning to revel in and celebrate seeing others go down? Are we harnessing the true value of social media in general and film in particular? Have we, as a people, normalised violence and misogyny to the point of being insensitive to these vices?” he asked.

Mr Wambua stressed the importance of child online safety, especially at a time when schools are closed for holidays.

“Social media users need to reflect on child online safety before sharing video/film content on digital platforms. If in doubt, they should make reference to the film classification guidelines which KFCB uses to assign age-appropriate ratings.

“We also urge registered audio-visual content platforms and operators across the country to ensure they adhere to the provisions of cap 222 and other laws, including creating content that does not compromise our culture, moral values and national aspirations,” the Ag CEO said.

The films board warned that the distribution of obscene films is outlawed and those streaming explicit sexual content on social media risk arrest and prosecution.

Wambua said the Board will continue to monitor different platforms as it collects evidence that will be forwarded to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI).