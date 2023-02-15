Plans are at an advanced stage to commission the Northern Collector Tunnel (NTC), a move that will see Nairobi City County inject an additional 140,000 cubic metres of water into the city.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja said the Northern Collector Tunnel will be commissioned by the National Government in collaboration with the County Government of Nairobi.

Speaking on Monday during a familiarisation tour of the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Ltd (NCWSC) since assuming office, Sakaja said the Northern Collector Tunnel will ease the burden of water shortage in the city and guarantee dignity to Nairobians.

The Governor who promised to support the NCWSC to realise and achieve its mandate announced that the government and the County were exploring possibilities of developing additional sources of water for the City in the future.

“My administration will offer the necessary support and resources to ensure Nairobi residents have access to water and basic sanitation services,” said Sakaja.

He at the same time told the NCWSC that the County was counting on the Company to deliver on the pillar on water and sanitation that he promised Nairobians when seeking for the mandate to lead them.

Sakaja also promised to lobby for more resources locally and internationally including donor funding to improve on the existing dilapidated water and sewerage infrastructure.

“Our infrastructure is dilapidated and depressed and can’t cope with the demands of the current city population. I will do all I can to ensure resources are available to expand and rehabilitate the infrastructure,” he stated.

He further noted that there is a need to automate the wastewater treatment facility in Ruai.

The visit by the Governor to the city utility’s Headquarters comes days after he made his maiden tour of Dandora Estate Sewage Treatment Plant to explore investment opportunities under the ‘Green Opportunities in the Sewerage System’ project.