Residents of Korogocho who have been calling on Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja to fix sewer leakage in the area can sleep a little easier after the governor heeded their calls.

The county government has started laying a culvert that is expected to solve the leaking drainage in the estate.

“Nairobi County government is currently laying a 900mm culvert at the entrance of Mama Margret Kenyatta hospital in Korogocho addressing the issue of flooding occasioned by blockage due to illegal dumping of solid waste and inadequate culvert downstream at the entrance of the hospital. The previous inadequate pipe culvert was demolished,” County Chief Officer engineer Geofry Tirop said.

The county is also planning to convert an illegal dumping site behind Mama Margret Kenyatta hospital into a parking space for the hospital.

“Governor Johnson Sakaja issued a directive to the Mobility and Works Engineers to come up with a long-term solution to this perennial problem, which afflicted the residents of Korogocho. The team worked closely with the Green Nairobi team to clean the drains and clear the waste. The area outside the hospital which was previously an illegal waste dumpsite will be converted into a parking area for hospital staff, patients and visitors,” Titrop added.

The construction is expected to be complete by March 15, 2023.