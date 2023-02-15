It appears one of Kenya’s senior bachelors, comedian Eric Omondi, has finally decided to settle down.

Omondi, who turns 40 next month, has apparently asked his long-time girlfriend Lynne for her hand in marriage. This emerged yesterday as lovers around the world celebrated Valentine’s Day.

It was Lynne, 21, who broke the good news to the public via her Instagram page.

The commercial model kept her announcement subtle, choosing to show off her engagement ring while expressing her delight.

“New Chapter Same Book💍❤️ Words Can’t Express How Happy I Am,I Love You Babyyy @ericomondi

#lovergirl #outofthemarket,” Lynne wrote.

Eric Omondi left a comment under the post that reads: “Happy Valentine’s baby❤💍…🌹🌹🌹 to a new Chapter.❤❤”

Congratulations to the happy couple!