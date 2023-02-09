Esther Musila might be 52 years old but she could easily pass for a hot mama in her late 30s or early 40s. And it appears she has a particular secret she uses to ensure she ages gracefully.

The mother of three let the cat out of the bag while interacting with her fans on Instagram. In a Q&A session, one fan asked Musila, “What’s your secret to staying young and glowing?”

The International Civil Servant(UN-HABITAT) said the trick is in leading a healthy lifestyle filled with positivity.

“I try to live a healthy lifestyle. I take care of my body and mind, and soul. I am all about positive vibes,” she said.

Musila also disclosed that Guardian Angel is one of the three things she can’t live without.

“Food, water, and my husband,” she responded to a fan.

Also Read – I Never Said Esther Musila is my Sugar Mummy: Guardian Angels Tells Off Trolls

The talent manager and Youtuber also had an unfortunate interaction with a fan who asked a rather personal question.

“Are you planning to conceive?” the IG user asked.

Musila wrote back, “How does that add value to your life??”

Another fan was put in her place after declaring her romantic interest in Musila’s son.

“You are so cute mama…Can I have your son?”

To which Musila wrote: “My son will make his own choice. I can’t choose for him or handover anyone to him.”