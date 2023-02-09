Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) Chief Executive Officer, Dr Ezekiel Mutua, has been confirmed as a guest speaker at this year’s Men’s Conference.

Media personality Stephen Letoo is organizing the conference scheduled for Valentine’s Day (February 14) at the Carnivore grounds in Nairobi.

Confirming his attendance as one of the guest speakers, Mr Mutua debunked claims that the conference is intended to divert men’s attention from their partners on Valentine’s Day.

“The Men’s Conference is a forum where men are taught how to treat their women better. It’s not us versus them,” Mutua said.

Mutua said he will explain more about what the conference is about on the said date.

“Chairman Stephen Letoo is aware of the suffering of women in the hands of irresponsible men. He wants a better society where men and women play a complementary role. I will say more at the conference. Come one, come all,” he said.

Other expected guest speakers are Dr Frank Njenga, Ian Mbugua and comedian Dr Ofweneke.

Stephen Letoo said the conference centers on positive masculinity and will delve into topics such as mental health in men, stress management, drug and substance abuse, and financial management, among others.

“Preps (preparation) for the Men’s conference on top gear. Guest Speakers to dwell on: 1. Mental Health among men. 2.Stress Management 3. Family Law 4. Financial Management 5. Drugs/Substance abuse 6. Women/wives Empowerment,” he said on Facebook.

Tickets for the Men’s Conference are retailing for Sh1,000, with t-shirts and caps also on sale for attendees.