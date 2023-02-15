The cat is officially out of the bag: businessman Jamal Roho Safi and Michelle Wangari are an item.

After months of denying their love affair, Jamal and Michelle decided to go public on Valentine’s Day yesterday. In fact, the love birds are also expecting their first child together.

Taking to social media, they shared images showing Michelle with a bulging baby bump.

Jamal mentioned that he wanted to fall in love again after three years but Michelle seemingly had other plans as she swept him off his feet.

“Nilisema nitapenda after three years na nikama imenda haraka.❤️ #hiimenda,” he wrote.

Michelle on her part mentioned they were not just celebrating Valentine’s but their anniversary as well.

She wrote: “We are celebrating more than our Valentine’s, the best decision we ever made was having you ❤️. #happyanniversarymylove.”