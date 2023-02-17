Dennis Okari and his wife Naomi Joy have all the reasons to celebrate after clocking another major milestone in their marriage.

The former NTV journalist and his wife have been married for four years now and marked their anniversary on Wednesday, February 15.

Okari and Naomi took to their respective socials to celebrate each other with sweet love messages.

Dennis expressed his delight to share his life with her, writing: “Delighted to share another trip around the sun with you. Happy 4th anniversary my love.”

He also shared a video montage of some of their memorable moments together, including a trip to the iconic Taj Mahal in India.

Naomi Joy on her part not only wished Okari a happy anniversary but a happy birthday as well.

“Happy birthday and 4th Anniversary 🥂🥂” she wrote.

She added: “I cherish you my love, my king and I wish you well in life, you are my treasure…”