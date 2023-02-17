Controversial businessman Jamal Roho Safi has clarified his earlier remarks that his estranged ex-wife Amira uses witchcraft.

About a week ago, the popular Instagram personality intimated that Amira was in Tanzania seeking black magic powers.

While he did not mention her name, Jamal’spost coincided with Amira’s trip to Tanzania.

“Someone’s mind never relaxes. Hatauende wapi kuongeza dawa nguvu hiyo tushajua. My advice “come back to God, work hard and move on,” Jamal wrote.

“She is currently in Tanzania. God’s people I need your prayers,” he added.

Speaking in an interview with Ankali Ray on Milele FM this week, Jamal was asked to clarify his claims about Amira.

“Lakini sasa anaenda Tanzania kuna product gani anaenda kununua Tanzania?” he posed.

To which Ankali responded: “Mambo yake ya beauty beauty (her cosmetics business).”

But Jamal strongly disagreed, saying Kenya does not import beauty products from Tanzania. He also said he knows Amira inside out having been with her for 15 years.

The businessman further claimed that Amira’s friends told him everything she was up to in Tanzania.

“[Beauty products] Gani? Wewe ushawai ona gani imetoka Tanzania imekuja Kenya? Tumekaa na yeye miaka 15 kila mtu anajuana kwa vilemba. Siwezi kua naamka asubuhi kama kiongozi naongea kama mwenda wazimu na ako na marafiki wananipatia tu story yake,” Jamal said.

When asked if Amira was using witchcraft when they were married, he said: “Ni mabeste yake vile wananiambia.”

Jamal also said he believes that Amira used witchcraft on him. He claimed he might have been under a spell when they were together.

“Kwa hivyo ata wewe alikupulizia?”Ankali asked. To which Jamal responded: “Uenda ikawa ndo nkapagawa nkakua mjinga hapa hivi.”