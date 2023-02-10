Statement by Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) would like to address recent reports regarding Dr Fred Matlang’I and the alleged deployment of officers to arrest him.

No officers from the DCI were deployed to find or arrest Dr Matiang’i at his residence or anywhere else.

For the record, I can confirm that none of the cases under investigation so far have reached the stage, which requires the assistance or attendance of Dr Matiang’i.

DCI treats the allegations of a raid into the home of Dr Matiang’i seriously and has conducted an initial investigation into the matter.

Our preliminary findings have uncovered evidence of a well-coordinated and deliberate attempt to spread false information and incite public fear, unfortunately, spearheaded by a person of the standing of a former Interior Security Cabinet Secretary.

According to our investigation, activity began building up at Dr. Matiang’i’s home on Wednesday, 8th February 2023 at 8 PM Kenyan time.

Initially, Dr. Matiang’i informed his guards that he was expecting guests, who were lawyers, and instructed them to grant access to his home upon their arrival.

The lawyers arrived shortly after and proceeded to a meeting inside the house. They were joined shortly afterward by politicians led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

After another few minutes, the lawyers drove off in three vehicles, leaving three other cars in the compound. As they left, they informed the guards that they were going to address the press.

At around 9.30 pm, Mr Odinga and the team left the home to go and join the lawyers in the Press Conference. Dr Matiang’i then informed the guards that police would be arriving accompanied by the media to arrest him and instructed them to allow the police access to the home but to lock out the media.

The communication team attached to Hon. Raila Odinga then alerted newsrooms that the former CS’s home was surrounded by an elite squad of police. The Media, without question, reported the news as a fact and became part of the disinformation campaign.

The DCI confirms that this was a deliberate and malicious attempt to spread false information and incite fear, and is nothing more than the highest form of fake news.

DCI will leave the media to its own self-introspection. In our view, it should hold itself accountable for its role in spreading this false information and should apologize to the public.

The DCI will not tolerate the purveyors of false information and will take firm and bold action against all those involved in this matter. Peddlers of falsehoods must understand that they will no longer get away with such careless acts targeted at the souls of our cohesion and National Security.

The DCI will continue to conduct its investigation into this matter and will soon announce the next steps in the proceedings. We assure the public of our commitment to due process and hold all those involved accountable for their actions.”