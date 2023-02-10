The Orange Democratic Movement has decided to eject the MPs who visited President Ruto on Tuesday.

The Raila Odinga-led political party on Thursday confirmed it had received a deregistration request for the Mps.

The request came from Migori Senator Eddy Oketch who asked the party to expel and deregister the nine lawmakers.

Oketch, through his lawyer Gad Aguko, argued that the MPs violated the party’s constitution.

“We act for Senator Eddy Oketch Migori county and a life member of ODM on whose instructions we address you as hereunder. On February 7, the members of the party were treated to blatant and arrogant violation of the party’s Constitution as read together with Section 14A (1) (e) of the Political Parties Act No. 11 of 2012 of the Laws of Kenya by the above mentioned Party Members,” the letter read.

Oketch noted that a member may be deemed to have resigned from a political party if that person promotes the ideology, interests or policies of another political party.

He added that by associating themselves with President William Ruto—UDA party leader, the MPs are deemed to have resigned from ODM.

In response, ODM party secretary general Edwin Sifuna said the party has initiated mechanisms for the MPs’ expulsion.

“The office is in receipt of your letter whose contents we acknowledge. Internal mechanisms have been initiated with a view of processing it for action by the relevant party organs in accordance with the party constitution and any other relevant law,” Sifuna said.

Senator Oketch gave the party secretary general seven days to expunge the MPs’ names from the party membership list.

They include Senator Tom Ojienda, MPs Gideon Ochanda, Caroli Omondi, Elisha Odhiambo, Paul Abuor, Mark Nyamita and Phelix Odiwuor(Jalang’o).