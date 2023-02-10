A man who defrauded an insurance company after faking the deaths of his family members was Thursday charged at a Mombasa Court.

Philip Odero Kauma obtained Sh600,000 from UAP Old Mutual Insurance after faking the deaths of three of his relatives.

He was charged with three counts of obtaining money by false pretense and one count of attempting to obtain money by false presence.

In the first count, Kauma admitted to obtaining Sh100, 000 as the last expense claim from the local insurance company on June 2, 2021, at a bank branch within Mombasa County, by falsely pretending that Veronica Anyango Odero died on June 16, 2021.

In the second count, he accused confessed to having obtained Sh100, 000 as last expense claim from the insurer on September 2, 2021 at a branch within Mombasa County by falsely pretending that Benedetta Makanda Kauma is deceased.

In the third count, Kauma pleaded guilty to receiving Sh 250, 000 as the last expense claim from the same insurance company on October 5, 2021 at the same branch within Mombasa County by falsely pretending that Benedetta Makanda Kauma is dead.

In the fourth count, the accused tried to receive Sh500,000 as last expense from UAP on October 5, 2021 using the same branch within Mombasa County by falsely pretending that Serephine Anyango Juma had died on August 30, 2021.

Insurance crime detectives attached to the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) said investigations were carried out and it was established that the alleged deceased persons were alive.

State counsel Mohamed Yassir asked the court for more time to conclude the investigation and enable him to read the facts of the case.

The matter has been fixed for mention on 13, February 2023.