An Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya coalition Member of Parliament has confirmed plans to table an impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Bumula MP Jack Wamboka said he would table the motion after parliament recess which he says has delayed his plans to send Riggy G home for “unpresidential” conduct.

Speaking during a sports event in Lugari constituency on Thursday, Wamboka expressed confidence that he would get the necessary backing to impeach Gachagua for alleged gross violation of the Constitution.

“We (MPs) will be back in Parliament soon and that means I will be embarking on the final process of drafting the impeachment motion against the DP for his uncouth behaviour and conduct. I am sure I will get the numbers to send the DP home for you to also know how he carries himself in the public eye. He doesn’t fit the office,” Wamboka said.

The MP alleges DP Gachagua made tribalist remarks to the effect that the remaining government appointment by President William Ruto should go to the Kikuyu community.

Wamboka also claims the DP threatened Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja and interfered with the running of the county.

“Sakaja was elected by Kenyans in Nairobi and not a tribe,” Wamboka argued.

A deputy president can be removed from office on grounds of physical or mental incapacity to perform, gross violation of the Constitution or any other law, and where there is serious reason to believe the DP has committed a crime under national or international law.

The impeachment motion must be supported by majority of MPs.

Parliament went on recess on December 2 last year and will resume on February 13.