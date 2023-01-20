The richest high-net-worth individuals(HNWI) in Kenya have a combined net wealth of Sh333 billion (2.71 billion dollars), a new study by Oxfam Kenya has revealed.

Together with the Fight Inequality Alliance, Institute for Policy Studies and the Patriotic Millionaires, Oxfam conducted the survey on the state of financial equality dubbed ‘Survival of the Richest’.

It showed that Kenya’s top four richest individuals have more wealth than 22 million Kenyans who are in the bottom 40 percent in terms of wealth.

While it did not name the four richest Kenyans, Oxfam in another report in January 2022 listed Samir Naushad Merali, Bhimji Depar Shah, Jaswinder Singh Bedi and former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family as the top four richest in the country, with a combined wealth of Sh311.7 billion.

The new study also showed that Kenya’s richest 130 individuals own wealth equivalent to 70 percent of the country’s current budget (Sh3.3 trillion), or 19 percent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP).