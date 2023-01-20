Kenya’s most dangerous road is the Nairobi Northern Bypass Highway, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has revealed.

A report by the Authority indicates the 21 km accounted for most accidents that occurred in 2022.

The Northern Bypass starts from Ruaka trading centre along Limuru Road, and overpasses Banana Road through Runda and Thome estates. The road then proceeds to Kahawa West and eventually to Ruiru.

The second deadliest road in Kenya is Kangundo Road followed by Mombasa Road, Outering Road and Thika Superhighway.

In terms of counties, NTSA established Nairobi as the county with the most dangerous road in 2022.

Road accidents in Nairobi claimed 499 lives in 2022, compared to 521 in 2021.

Kiambu county came second with 484 deaths in 2022, an increase from 460 in 2021.

Others are Nakuru(389) , Machakos(264), Murang’a (190), Meru(161), Usain Gishu(148) and Kakamega at 131.

Counties with low fatalities in 2022 were Wajir and Mandera which recorded one fatal injury each, followed by Isiolo(5), Marsabit(10) and Lamu(14).