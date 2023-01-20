A policeman who was reportedly attacked while on duty at President William Ruto’s Karen home last year has succumbed.

Corporal Timothy Mugendi Rucha was allegedly attacked by a gardener on July 21, 2022, at the then-DP Ruto’s residence in Nairobi.

The Nation reports that his family said he died last week at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral & Research Hospital (KUTRRH) from injuries he sustained during the attack.

A police report indicated Mugendi was hit by the gardener on his head at around midnight after a confrontation. The suspect was arrested on assault charges.

Speaking to the Nation, the victim’s brother Erastus Rucha said Mugendi was rushed to Nairobi West Hospital where he was admitted for two months. He was later transferred to KUTRRH where he died while undergoing treatment.