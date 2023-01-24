Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have made new memories in Kenya.

The superstar Hollywood couple recently vacationed in Kenya and took to Instagram on Sunday to share photos of their family holiday in the East African country.

Together with their three children, the 39-year-old actor, and the 46-year-old actress enjoyed an idyllic trip in the Kenyan wilderness.

Hemsworth described the trip as one of the most memorable trips he has ever had.

“One of the most memorable trips to Kenya my family and I have ever had,” he wrote while thanking the luxury tour guide company, Africa Born, for “taking care of us”.

One photo showed the ‘Thor’ actor in a field with camels whereas Elsa was pictured holding onto a kid.

The power couple also shared images of the gorgeous plains and wild animals they encountered on their adventure. They also took stunning sunset images with their children, India Rose, Sasha, and Tristan.

Check out the photos below.

Photos: Chris Hemsworth/Instagram