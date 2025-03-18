Ruto to Visit Mt. Kenya in First Regional Tour Since Gachagua’s Ouster

President William Ruto is finally set to tour the Mt. Kenya region in two weeks, with preparations already in full swing.

As part of the preparations, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki hosted 54 Members of Parliament from the region at his Karen residence on Thursday. During the meeting, he urged them to be ready to welcome the President and ensure the visit focuses on addressing key development concerns.

The lawmakers represented counties across the region, including Laikipia, Nyandarua, Nakuru, Kiambu, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Nyeri, Embu, Meru, and Tharaka Nithi. Their discussions centered on evaluating the progress of government projects and reviewing the implementation of various development programs.

“Yes, we’re preparing for the President’s tour, but we have not been briefed on the exact dates and schedule of the visit,” said an MP, as quoted by The Nation.

Sources from the meeting revealed that President Ruto will begin his Mt. Kenya tour in the eastern part of the region.

The highly anticipated tour will be Ruto’s first development visit to the region since the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in October last year.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki reportedly urged local leaders to put aside political differences and work closely with the President’s administration for the benefit of their constituents. He noted that while other regions—where Kenya Kwanza did not enjoy overwhelming support—were reaping the rewards of a cooperative relationship with the government, Mt. Kenya was lagging behind due to ongoing political wrangles.

During the Karen meeting, MPs received updates on the National Government’s efforts to secure funding for key infrastructure projects that had stalled. These include the completion of the Mau Mau roads, the Kenol-Marwa dual carriageway, the construction of major dams to improve water distribution and irrigation, and the development of markets to boost local economies.

“We were also briefed on policy and administrative measures the government has taken to revitalize key agricultural value chains such as tea, coffee, milk, rice, potatoes, macadamia, miraa, muguka, and poultry,” said a Nyeri MP who attended the meeting.

With the tour expected to shape the region’s development agenda, all eyes will be on how locals will welcome President William Ruto following the perceived betrayal of the region as alleged by Rigathi Gachagua and his allies.