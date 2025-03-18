Rigathi Gachagua: Raila Requested 15 PS Slots, Ruto Agreed to 10

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has alleged that President William Ruto has agreed to allocate 10 Principal Secretary (PS) positions to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking during an interview on Kameme FM on Monday, March 17, Gachagua claimed that Raila initially requested 15 slots, but Ruto settled on granting him 10.

He further suggested that these positions would likely come from the 15 slots he had previously negotiated for the Mt. Kenya region when the Kenya Kwanza government was formed.

“I negotiated 15 PS positions for Mt Kenya. Raila has now asked for 15 PS seats and Ruto has agreed to 10. It is our people who will give way. What worries me is that it is one of us from Kikuyu taking minutes on how our people will be persecuted,” Gachagua stated.

Meanwhile, on January 9, the Public Service Commission (PSC) released a shortlist of 109 candidates for Principal Secretary positions.

The commission noted that 2,517 individuals had applied before the list was narrowed down.

Some of the notable names on the shortlist include former nominated MP Wilson Sossion, policy analyst Gabriel Oguda, former Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu, and Director General of Health Patrick Amoth.

Also shortlisted were former Chief Administrative Secretary David Osiany and former KMPDU Secretary General Oluga Fredrick Ouma.