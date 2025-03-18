Omtatah Slams Ruto-Raila Pact as a ‘Civilian Coup’ Against Kenyans

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has fiercely criticized President William Ruto and Raila Odinga, accusing them of orchestrating a civilian coup through their recent political pact. He claims the agreement undermines Kenya’s constitution and threatens democratic governance.

Omtatah dismissed the widely publicized memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed on March 7, 2025, as an illegal attempt to establish a new government while crippling institutions meant to provide oversight.

Speaking on a local radio station on March 17, he outlined how the two leaders have allegedly manipulated the system to legitimize their actions.

According to the presidential hopeful, the so-called coup is being executed through power-sharing, restructuring parliamentary committees, and other covert maneuvers that weaken the country’s oversight structures.

“That MoU is nonsense. Article 3, Clause 2 clearly states that any attempt to establish a government outside the constitution is illegal. Show me where in the constitution a broad-based government exists. It’s unconstitutional,” he declared.

He further alleged that Ruto and Raila have created a de facto government, shared power among themselves, and overturned parliamentary committees, all while bypassing legal frameworks.

Omtatah also warned that these developments have left government oversight on the verge of collapse, as key institutions meant to check executive power have been rendered ineffective.

“Why should there be an MoU when we have Parliament? Delegated power must be exercised through Parliament, not at KICC! That is the coup—power is now being handled outside the legal structures,” he argued.

He maintained that elected leaders are meant to serve within constitutional frameworks, not engage in secretive power deals that undermine democratic governance.

“When we elected people we did so for others to go to parliament and others to the state house,” he added.