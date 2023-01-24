President William Ruto has signed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (Amendment) Bill into law.

The Bill — which was considered and passed by the Senate last week — sought to alter the composition of the Selection Panel that oversees the filling of vacant positions in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

The signing means the allocation of the Parliamentary Service Commission will reduce from the current four to two out of the seven members of the Panel.

It further allows the Political Parties Liaison Committee to each nominate one member to the Panel.

This translates to a Panel that will consist of one member each drawn from the Public Service Commission, Political Parties Liaison Committee and the Law Society of Kenya.

The Parliamentary Service Commission and the Inter-religious Council of Kenya will each have two members.