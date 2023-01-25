Akothee may be out of the dating market but she says she is still the president of single mothers.

The celebrity singer says the self-imposed title does not mean she has to be single to represent single mothers.

“I love Omosh very much and I could not wait to get married to him and settle down as husband and wife. However, my position as the President of the Single mothers does not change even with my new title,” she told Citizen TV.

According to the mother of five, the title is a celebration of her achievement in raising her children on her own.

“My title does not necessarily mean I am still a single mother, it basically means a woman who has successfully raised all of her children without the privilege of a partner,” she said.

This comes as Akothee intimated that dowry negotiations are ongoing ahead of her wedding to fiancé Dennis ‘Omosh’ Schweizer.

Akothee has been hosting friends of ‘Omosh’ at her palatial mansion in Rongo, where dowry negotiations seemingly kicked off Tuesday night.

Taking to her Insta Stories, Akothee mentioned that the negotiations were “hitting the roof”.

She also teased her “Instagram in-laws” asking them if they wanted cows or money as her dowry.

“Unaona hawa watatoa Ng’ombe ngapi? Ama tupewe tu Swiss Franc mambo iishe? Mnataka Ng’ombe ama Pesa? Ama yote?” she wrote as she received Omosh’s friends at the Kisumu International Airport

Some photos