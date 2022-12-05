Zack Adell is a multidisciplinary designer & art director based in Nairobi Kenya. With a passion for well-crafted (Digital & Physical) experiences, he believes in beauty as a means to empower ideas.

You just collaborated with Blinky Bill on his latest single featuring Khaligraph and Manifest, Inaweza Haiwezi. Did you always want to be the guy behind the camera? How did you think up the amazing concept and direction for this video?

I have always had a passion for film and have always wanted to work on a few projects that would make a difference visually. To be honest, I’m not surprised that I’ve come this far as I have worked on so many different videos and edited ads for years. I consider music videos to be art. I think they are a unique form of expression. The idea for that video came during the song conceptualisation stage. There were many ideas but the moving digital magazine made the best sense for this project.

What other disciplines do you play with, and does this leak into the work you generally do with WHTNXT? Was directing and art a way for you to live your passion, or did you stumble upon it? Did you go to school for what you do today?

I am a painter and an illustrator first. My roots stem from interacting with comic books at an early age, and Kung Fu movies. I always wanted to draw or paint things, so I taught myself how to draw and paint with the help of software to digitise my ideas. I went to school for very different things. I studied pharmaceutical chemistry in college, but that did not stop me from pursuing my passion for being a dope African visual artist. WHTNXT was a by-product of meeting like-minded friends who wanted to do something different in the digital space.

You say beauty empowers ideas. Is this why you do what you do? When is the last time you were inspired by beauty, and what did it make you do? I say that because human beings are visual species. I am human last time I checked (chuckles) and I get inspired by looking at gorgeous aesthetics. Think of even people who travel. They go to the coast and all that…when you look at the whole experience it boils down to the visual cues, the beautiful ocean, the light fixtures in your Airbnb, the beautiful architecture and different cultural fabric textures. That is what gives you that feeling of rejuvenation and inspiration. Well-crafted spaces or layouts are very inspiring and that is the same thing I go for whenever I am working on a project, to always share a sense of wonder and inspiration.