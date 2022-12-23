The government is reportedly set to gazette Tuesday, December 27, 2022, and Monday, January 2, 2023, as public holidays.

According to a senior official at the Ministry of Interior, the days will be holidays due to the calendar dynamics.

“I can confirm to you that December 27, 2022 and January 2, 2023 will be public holidays. This is by virtue of rescheduling the holidays due to calendar dynamics,” the source intimated.

The official explained that Christmas, December 25, falls on a Sunday, while Boxing Day, December 26, falls on a Monday.

This means the Christmas holiday, which would have been pushed to Monday(December 26, Boxing Day), will be pushed to Tuesday, December 27.

Meanwhile, January 1, 2023, falls on a Sunday, prompting a rescheduling to Monday, January 2, 2023.

The Ministry official added: “Both Christmas and New Year fall on Sundays. And the Public Holidays Act says that when a public holiday falls on a Sunday, it is rescheduled to the following day. We have forwarded to the Government Printer the notice to gazette December 27, 2022 and January 2, 2023 as public holidays. The gazette notice should be out soon.”