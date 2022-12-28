Canadian gamblers enjoy a huge run of online casino games, bonuses, and promotions. The real fun comes from playing for real money and winning.

This is where the banking methods come in. Every casino tries to attract the users with the most convenient and trustworthy payment option to deposit and withdraw the funds.

While operators use several choices, some are more famous than others. These methods rank high on several metrics. Reliability and fast authorization make them preferable. Our expert reviewers have paid attention to these methods in order to compile a list of top choices. They are available at online casinos in Canada and on the best global iGaming websites.

Obviously, most online casinos offer much wider selections than discussed in this article. We only consider those without any restrictions that limit your playing ability. Here are the top online casino payment selections available.

eCheck

The first position on our list is the eCheck payment option. Using it is safe due to the apparent encryption checks that banks pass requests through.

So, you don’t need to share sensitive details with the casino. This means that an online casino that accepts eCheck deposit has a high level of security and reliability, so it gets on the list of the best Canadian gambling sites.

The method also enables simple funds depositing and withdrawal in online casinos.

Skrill

Skrill is another top method on mobile apps. It has been one of the highest ranking e-wallet payment options since 2001.

Funding an online casino account with this method is swift. Fund the wallet using the app or web view. Once it is done, enter your casino account and make the transfer.

Withdrawals are possible, and the procedure is as simple as making a deposit. All you need are online casinos that accept this payment method. Click on it and enter your email address.

Whether funding or receiving payouts, the funds will be in your Skrill account soon enough.

Neteller

Neteller is an e-wallet that processes funding and payouts. Sharing your payment details with the casino platform is not necessary when you use Neteller.

The convenience this option offers explains why many Canadian betting site operators add them to the list of selections.

To use this method, you have to create an account on the website and make a deposit. Confirmation does not take long, and you can proceed to funding your casino betting account.

Like deposits, withdrawals are simple, secure, and swift. Select Neteller, enter important information, and the funds will be on their way.

Visa and MasterCard

These bank cards are among the oldest Canadian casino payment methods. They come with high encryptions and processes. So, you can be sure they offer adequate protection.

The Visa deposit method became famous in 1958, and it enables payouts and deposits. To use this method, select it and enter the amount you want to deposit.

The payment process will begin, and you will find the funds in your account a bit later.

Mastercard is one of the highly favored methods to deposit or withdraw. The authorization procedure is similar and instantly reflects in your account.

Once the transfer is complete, you can find the transaction on your account statement. These bank methods do not transfer your funds for a long period.

All deposit requests get confirmation almost instantly. For the withdrawals, the period varies. It usually takes 1-3 business days.

PaySafeCard

This method is a prepaid card option that allows online payments. Its popularity among Canadians for daily affairs has turned it into a famous casino and sports betting payment system.

Its safety is high, no financial information is entered, making its procedure smooth. Along with other methods for payments, this selection forms a collection of funding methods at the most reliable iGaming platforms.

Top Canadian Casino Sites for Real Money Gambling

Many iGaming platforms offer real money gaming. However, a lot of them do not carry a license, putting you at risk of being scammed.

To help you out, we have reviewed the best online casinos in Canada that you should try. Each of them lists only the top payment selections for its customers to choose from.

Nostalgia Casino

Nostalgia casino is one of the best gaming websites with a license from the UKGC, Kahnawake Gaming Authority, and the Malta Gaming Authority.

Its payment methods include debit/credit cards, e-wallets, and eCheck. Speaking about reliability, Nostalgia casino reviewed by LeafletCasino experts is considered one of the top online casinos. The operator offers its new customers an impressive bonus, which includes a CA$500 offer for the first five deposits.

Minimum deposit requirements stand at CA$, while the minimum withdrawal limit is CA$50. Withdrawals take longer, requiring up to 48 hours to complete.

Royal Vegas

Royal Vegas casino comes with a license from the Malta Gaming Authority. It is also legal for residents of Quebec province.

As a modern online casino in Canada, you will find a cryptocurrency payment option in addition to bank transfers, e-wallets, prepaid vouchers, and eCheck.

Besides, the minimum withdrawal and deposit limits are impressive. For deposits, you only need CA$10.

The same applies to all withdrawal methods. All funding requests are instantly confirmed, while payouts take 2-7 working days.

Zodiac Casino

Zodiac Casino is another top iGaming website that started in 2001. It holds a license from the Kahnawake Gaming Authority.

The online casino’s payment methods enable deposit and withdrawal requests 24/7. Besides, making a deposit is easy since there are responsible gaming policies that protect you from excessive funding. The funding times are impressive, too.

Top bank methods include e-wallets, debit/credit bank cards, prepaid vouchers, and bank wires.

In addition, each casino payment method comes with zero fees.

Final Thoughts

Online casino payments vary in categories. For that reason, our reviewers offered suggestions on top internet casinos to select from. Among the different methods available, e-wallets are among the top choices at Canadian online casinos.

This is because of their high privacy, simplicity, and safety measures.