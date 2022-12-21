Celebrity singer Wahu Kagwi has once again expressed her gratitude to God for blessing her with her thirdborn child, Shiru.

Taking to social media this week, Wahu said she didn’t expect to end the year as a mother of three.

The 42-year-old musician said she was convinced that it would be next to impossible to conceive after turning 40.

“If anyone told me in January that I’d be ending 2022 as a mother of 3, I would’ve said that’s a cruel joke .. They’d told me it was impossible to get pregnant again without medical assistance…” Wahu wrote.

She mentioned that she was already in the process of making peace with being a mother of two daughters.

“I was trying to make peace with being a mother of 2..though 3 had always been my heart’s desire. Now see God, “ the ‘Sweet Love’ singer wrote.

Adding: “I have every reason to be grateful. He makes all things beautiful in his time.”

Wahu and her husband Nameless welcomed bay Shiru on October 11, 2022.

Shortly after, Wahu opened up about struggling to conceive as she encouraged women over 40 seeking to have children not to give up.

“From when my second born daughter Nyakio was about three years, I wanted another child but God made me wait for six years before He finally remembered me. I was not assisted and I did not go for any artificial method, but God answered my prayers.

“When I got pregnant, I was not looking for a baby since I had reached a place where I was already trying to make peace and accept that I am a mum of two. I was at a point of letting me just enjoy my 40s and focus on me and start working out and stop the obsession thing with having a kid,” she said.

Wahu mentioned how women reached out to her after her pregnancy.

“Getting a baby after 40 years gave a lot of women hope and some came to my DM and when I meet them, they had hope that it is possible,” she said.

“It is not over until God says it is over. Let them not be anxious despite being hard to wait. I know the joy a baby can give a family, but I would say, ‘Don’t give up.’”