A man from Mombasa County was Monday, December 19, 2022, arraigned in court for allegedly procuring an abortion for a 17-year-old minor against her will.

Mtosanga Keah appeared before Mombasa principal magistrate Vincent Adet where he pleaded not guilty to charges of procuring abortion.

The court heard that on November 29 at Vyemani area in Likoni sub-county within Mombasa county, Keah alongside another suspect not before the court unlawfully supplied drugs to a child aged 17 years with the intention to procure a miscarriage.

Magistrate Adet also heard that the suspects hatched the plan after the second suspect impregnated the minor. They allegedly forced the teen girl to take the drugs that led to her miscarriage to avoid arrest.

The father of the minor is said to have resolved the defilement matter at a fee.

The court released the suspect on a Ksh300,000 bond. The case will be mentioned on January 29 for pretrial purposes.