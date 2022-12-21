The prime suspect in the bizarre attack on three-year-old baby Junior Sagini was Tuesday morning arraigned in court.

60-year-old Pacificah Nyakirario, who was on the run after baby Sagini had his eyes gouged out in a suspected ritual last Wednesday night in Marani, Kisii, was arrested in Nairobi on Monday evening.

According to police, Nyakirario fled to Nairobi last Thursday, the day baby Sagini was found dumped in a maize plantation near their home in Ikuruma village in Marani, Kisii County.

The woman is the mother of the second suspect Alex Ochogo, with whom she allegedly conspired to kidnap Baby Sagini and gouged out his eyes.

Nyakerario, who is baby Sagini’s aunt, appeared before senior resident magistrate Christine Ongweno where she was charged with attempted murder.

As the prosecution read the charges, Nyakerario wept uncontrollably. The State sought to detain the suspect to allow for more investigations.

The court allowed the application and ordered Nyakekario to be held for five days pending investigations.

The suspect is being detained at Rioma Police. The matter will be mentioned on Friday 23.