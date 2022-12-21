Detectives in Kirinyaga have opened investigations into the death of a student who had been reported missing last week.

Felix Kibet, a 20-year-old third-year economics student at Kirinyaga University, was reported missing last week Thursday.

He is said to have sat for all his examinations before he went missing.

“He went missing when the university closed on Thursday but later we received information that he was found dead,” a student said.

The body of the deceased was found floating in Thiba river on Monday evening by residents of Ngomongo in Kirinyaga County.

Police collected the body and moved it to Kibugi Funeral Home in Kutus town for postmortem.

Students who spoke to the media decried the rising insecurity in Kutus town saying they suspect their colleague was strangled to death elsewhere and the body dumped in the river.

“Most of our colleagues live in this town which has been invaded by criminals. We suspect our colleague was eliminated and we are demanding that thorough investigations be conducted to ascertain the truth of the matter,” one of the students said.

Kirinyaga County police commander Alfred Ongengo noted that the student’s body had no physical injuries. He said detectives will try to establish if Kibet was killed or if he died by suicide.

“We have commenced investigations into death with a view of establishing whether it was suicide or homicide,” said the police boss.

He urged the students to avoid speculations and wait for detectives to conduct their investigations.