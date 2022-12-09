Not that it should come as a surprise, but Kenyans’ love for Nigerian music has manifested itself on Kenya’s top search trends of 2022.

According to the Google Searches 2022 report released Thursday, nine of the top 10 most searched lyrics were all Nigerian Afrobeats songs.

The only exception, coming in at number 2 behind ‘Rush’ by Ayra Starr, was ‘Tushangilie Kenya’ (Let’s Celebrate Kenya) by Peter Kigia.

Kenyans’ interest in the lyrics of the patriotic song spiked between August 21 and 27, which was two weeks after the Elections and a week after William Ruto was declared president.

Google said Kenyans were looking for ‘Tushangilie Kenya lyrics pdf’, ‘patriotic songs’, ‘Tushangilie Kenya taifa letu tukufu lyrics’ and ‘Mungu baba twaomba lyrics’.

The rest of the most searched lyrics were Sugarcane Remix, Girlfriend Lyrics, Calm Down Lyrics, Finesse Lyrics, Overdose Lyrics, Cough Lyrics, For My Hand Lyrics and Love Nwantiti Lyrics.

In the Most searched movies & TV Shows Category, Kenyans sought help from google on Tinder Swindler, Zora, Sultana, Jeffrey Dahmer, House Of The Dragons, Stranger Things, Black Adam, Wakanda, The Terminal List and Inventing Anna.