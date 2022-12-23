Finally! After months of keeping their fans waiting, popular social media couple Njugush(born Timothy Kimani) and his wife Celestine Ndinda alias Wakavinye have unveiled their second-born son.

Njugush and Wakavinye welcomed baby Toria to the family on August 17, 2022 but opted to keep the news under wraps until September.

“It’s now 1 month since we welcomed our newest family member, Baby Toria. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. Mama boys, Tugi & Toria (inyaa tuvese),” Wakavinye wrote at the time.

On Thursday, Njugush and Wakavinye unveiled baby Toria to the world through their socials.

They shared cute holiday family photos as they wished their fans happy holidays. They also included their pet dog Sam in the shoot, with Njugush saying he ensured that Sam was not left out.

“Mapema ndio best ya Mine and minefields. They tried to rig Sam out of this pic but I couldn’t let them. Also guys nikama Tugi and Toria weren’t feeling this vibe…..Happy Holidays,” Njugush wrote.

Wakavinye on her part simply wrote: “Guys, from me and mine mlisema tunaanza kupost lini??? Happy Holidays from us!!!”

Check them out