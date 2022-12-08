Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Dr Alfred Mutua has announced plans to strengthen remittances and investment opportunities for Kenyans in the diaspora.

Speaking on Wednesday, CS Mutua said the government is currently putting up structures for dialogue with Kenyans living abroad to formulate policies that will enhance increased remittances and creation of investment opportunities.

Mutua spoke during the opening of a three-day diaspora investment convention organized by the Kenya Diaspora Alliance in Nairobi at Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi.

He assured Kenyans in the diaspora that Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration is committed to supporting them as one of his campaign promises.

“The Kenyan diaspora is in good hands with the Kenya Kwanza government. President William Ruto is fully committed to tapping into the potentiality of the Kenyan diaspora because this was one of his pledges,” CS Mutua said.

Principal Secretary for State Department for Diaspora Affairs Roselyne Njogu added: “We are going to encourage dialogue with all diaspora associations to enable us to formulate policies that will improve the welfare of those abroad and in the country”.

Mutua also announced plans by the government to open diaspora departments in all Kenyan missions abroad.