Police in Machakos on Sunday arrested one of their colleagues for allegedly robbing a university student.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) on Monday reported that the officer identified as Kevin Sila was arrested alongside his accomplice David Muringu.

The two were riding on a motorbike when they accosted two Machakos University students as they headed to their rented quarters on a bicycle.

“The duo who were on a motorbike registration number KMTE 363W had flagged down the students in the wee hours of the morning before descending on one of them with resounding slaps as they ransacked his pockets,” the DCI wrote.

One of the students managed to escape the attack and took flight screaming, attracting other students from Machakos University.

“The students responded to the distress calls and rescued their fellow comrade from the wrath of the officer and his accomplice. Drama unfolded when the officer attempted to escape after handing back the stolen phone but it was too late as his colleagues from Machakos police station arrived and arrested him and his colleague,” the DCI said.

The cop and his accomplice were detained at Machakos police station awaiting to face charges of robbery with violence.