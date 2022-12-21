Mike Sonko went straight for the jugular as he took aim at fellow politician Karen Nyamu following her drama with Mugithi musician Samidoh and his wife in Dubai recently.

In his unsolicited advise to the nominated Senator, Sonko told Nyamu to tone down the family drama and focus on service delivery to Kenyans.

Sonko was responding to a post by Karen Nyamu on Facebook, in which she appeared to gush over France forward Kylian Mbappé.

“Tuna enda France! Last night I couldn’t sleep, that boy Mbappe. Ati ako na miaka ngapi, haithuru mimi niko na mingi nitamuongezea😂#Mbappé,” Karen Nyamu wrotealongsideapictureofherselfat

In the comments section, Mike Sonko also advised Karen Nyamu to avoid getting pregnant unnecessarily as he likened her to a cat.

“Karen my Sister you have a very bright political future. I know you as a strong bright woman even b4 you met this karao wa Mugithi. Hebu punguza hizi drama kidogo wacha kufinywa finywa na kuzaa ovyo ovyo kama paka bila mpangilio alafu unafuata baby Dady hata akiwa na wife,” the former Nairobi governor wrote.

Sonko reminded Nyamu that the President Ruto-led UDA party left out many loyalists to nominate her as a senator.

“UDA left out so many loyalists who wanted to be nominated waheshimiwas and just favoured you for the position. Kindly focus na job na Mungu atakupa chali ako na stick kushinda ya huyo karao wa mugithii na huyo Mbappe,” Sonko added.