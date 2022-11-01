Two businesswomen were on Monday arraigned at a Milimani court for fighting over a customer.

Vivian Esther Agutu and Sarah Hope Luyemba came to blows on September 10, 2022, at around noon, along Moi Avenue Street in Nairobi CBD.

The Prosecution said the two ladies were at their place of work calling out clients when a customer approached one of their shops.

The court heard that the other lady started pulling the customer toward her shop, sparking a public brawl.

Agutu and Luyemba were charged with willfully taking part in a fight in a public area.

When Chief Magistrate Wendy Michemi asked them why they fought, the businesswomen said the economy is tough and that is why they were trying to win the customer.

The magistrate directed the women to settle the matter out of court and appear before her on the 5th of November for further directions.