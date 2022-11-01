Embakasi East MP Babu Owino over the weekend revived his online revision lessons for candidates preparing for their final national examinations.

The MP introduced the online revision classes at the onset of Covid-19, offering free Mathematics lessons to Form 4 and Standard 8 candidates who were away from school.

The online classes proved to be a hit as it earned Babu Owino recognition from the United Nations and the Voice of America in 2020.

Babu Owino revived the revision classes on Sunday, October 30, taking to Facebook and Instagram Live to teach KCPE Mathematics.

“The main aim of why I am doing this is so that I can motivate our candidates to pass the examinations. Because if I came from Nyalenda slums selling chang’aa, then you as a candidate can also make it. It’s just about the attitude and positive thinking,” he said before starting the revision.

Babu announced he will be handling other topics in subsequent lessons which will be done on a weekly basis from 7:30 pm.

The former University of Nairobi student leader also disclosed plans to move to different regions in the country from January 2023 to reach more students who cannot access his online lessons.

“We will be handing Grade 4, Junior secondary, and Form One to Form four pupils. We will be going around even in Turkana,” he said.