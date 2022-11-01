Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Monday launched an entrepreneurship programme that seeks to create one million jobs for Kenya’s youths in the next year.

Dubbed the Kenya Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship Accelerator Program (K-YEEAP), the initiative is in partnership with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA).

Speaking during its launch in Nairobi, DP Gachagua lauded the business community for partnering with the government as it seeks to find solutions to the country’s youth unemployment problem.

“Today, I am honoured to preside over the launch of the Kenya Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship Accelerator Program. The youth remain central to our Government’s agenda to improve the lives of the millions of youth around the country,” Gachagua said.

“As a Government, we will provide the necessary support to take the youth closer to their collective dream of a better future. This fund and the partnership with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance will go a long way towards giving the youth an equal chance at life.”

The rate of youth unemployment in Kenya is estimated at 38.9 percent with 800,000 young people getting into the labour market every year from institutions of higher learning.

“Our economy has not matched the supply in the generation of new jobs for our youth. Experts have warned us of the ‘youth time bomb’ occasioned by the jobless youth bulge,” said the DP.

KEPSA on its part noted that the accelerator program will leverage technology and digital transformation.

“This will enable our youth to be active participants in the ongoing global digital revolution,” Gachagua added.

The DP assured that the Kenya Kwanza Government is committed to creating a conducive environment for upcoming and established entrepreneurs, in order to ensure that Kenya remains an active participant in the ongoing digital revolution.

“Partnerships between the government and the private sector will be a key determinant in delivering jobs and opportunities to our youth. The Kenya Kwanza government will provide a friendly environment to make sure this happens,” he said.