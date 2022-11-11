Members of Parliament will down their tools next week if National Government Constituency Development Fund (CDF) funds are not released to constituencies before the expected recess.

Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi asked MPs not to engage in any business of the house if the funds are not disbursed by next week.

The Ugunja MP asked the speaker to direct the Majority Leader to engage the Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u to know when the funds will be released.

“And may I also say, and this is not an empty threat, that failure to do that I will be moving members of the House to refrain from any talk of recess and secondly to refrain from any engagements on any business, until and unless NG-CDF funds are disbursed,” Wandayi said.

Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa agreed with him saying he will engage with the Executive on the matter.

“There is nobody in the Executive who should imagine that you are doing any MP a favour by disbursing CDF, the funds go directly to the people, our people are not waiting for us to go on recess, they want us to go and process their bursaries for term one school fees,” he said.

Speaker Moses Wetangula directed Ichung’wa to engage the Treasury and give a formal statement on the way forward by Tuesday next week.