The Bodaboda Association of Kenya (BAK) has responded to claims that some of their bodaboda riders are involved in the rising cases of insecurity in Nairobi.

BAK chairman Kevin Mubadi acknowledged that there have been increased cases of armed boda boda riders robbing members of the public, especially within the CBD.

“We have received with great concern cases of some riders robbing members of the public, especially within Nairobi CBD.” he said.

Mubadi distanced BAK from the gangs saying, “We would like to state that not all riders on the road are members of BAK. Their motive on our roads is not supported by BAK. All members of BAK work from specific stages which are controlled by their duly elected chairmen, who keep all their personal records and that of the motorcycle.”

He added: “We are ready and willing to continue working closely with the agencies involved in sharing relevant information that will continue leading to their arrest. We are ready to work with Interior CS in streamlining the sector on matters of security and safety.”