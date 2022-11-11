Police officers based in Makadara area of Nairobi are investigating an incident where an Egyptian national was kidnapped and robbed of a mobile phone and cash on Tuesday.
Makadara police boss Mr Timon Odingo said the victim, identified as Mr Joseph Wahip Shenoda, had met people he did not know at the Sarit Centre shopping mall in Westlands, Nairobi.
It remains unclear how they met and for what reason, but police say they exchanged phone numbers.
At 11 am on Tuesday, Mr Wahip was called to an appointment at South B shopping centre in Starehe sub-county.
After the meeting, they boarded a car and drove to a house located at Meridian Court on the 8th floor around Sanasana area within Plainsview estate.
Odingo said when they entered the house, the door was shut and Mr Wahip was grabbed. His hands and legs were tied and his mouth was covered.
Police said the men started torturing Mr Wahip by stabbing him in the body before robbing him of his Samsung Galaxy A20 mobile phone and Sh57,000 in cash.
The assailants then threw him out of the house before good samaritans rescued him and reported the incident to the police.
Odingo said his officers were pursuing the suspected gang responsible for the act.
The Makadara police boss identified the area between Capital Hill Business Center towards Belle Vue Stage as risky for pedestrians even during the day.
Another risky area is the stretch between the Bunyala matatu stage and Nyayo Stadium, especially at night.
