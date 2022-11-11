Police officers based in Makadara area of Nairobi are investigating an incident where an Egyptian national was kidnapped and robbed of a mobile phone and cash on Tuesday.

Makadara police boss Mr Timon Odingo said the victim, identified as Mr Joseph Wahip Shenoda, had met people he did not know at the Sarit Centre shopping mall in Westlands, Nairobi.

It remains unclear how they met and for what reason, but police say they exchanged phone numbers.

At 11 am on Tuesday, Mr Wahip was called to an appointment at South B shopping centre in Starehe sub-county.

After the meeting, they boarded a car and drove to a house located at Meridian Court on the 8th floor around Sanasana area within Plainsview estate.