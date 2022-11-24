Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza says she is not worried by a motion tabled before the Meru County Assembly seeking her removal from ofice.

On Tuesday, 68 out of 69 Meru MCAs backed the impeachment motion, proposed by Abogeta West MCA Dennis Kiogora.

Grounds listed for her removal are nepotism, illegal appointments, unlawful dismissals and usurpation of the constitutional and statutory functions of county organs.

Governor Kawaira has also been accused of incitement, bullying, vilification, misleading campaigns against other leaders, forceful entry into the assembly precincts and mobilisation of unlawful riots against MCAs.

She is also accused of violating public finance management laws and misconduct relating to the nomination of CECs.

But speaking at Nkubu Social Hall in Imenti South on Wednesday, Mwangaza said her lawyers would handle the matter.

She expressed confidence that once the suit is determined, the truth would come out and she would be absolved of all allegations leveled against her.

“Hata zile story mnaskia hapa na pale sisi hatuko pande ile bado tunachapa kazi. Mawakili watapambana na wakili wengine lakini najua jambo moja, ukweli haufichiki. You cannot hide the truth; lazima ukweli utajulikana,” said Mwangaza.

“Kama hawangenipeleka hatungejua ukweli lakini sasa maana wamekimbia wamepeleka; tutajua ukweli na ukweli itatuweka huru.”

Mwangaza stated she got the Meru Governor’s seat through God’s favour and that no man would take it away from her.

“Kama ni mwanadamu angefungua mlango angekuwa na uwezo wa kufunga lakini maana mlango ulifunguliwa na mwenyezi mungu; yeye ndiye aliye na uwezo wa kufunga,” she said.

Adding: “We are not worried; we are working na serikali ya mama iko imara na kuwa imara ni katika utendaji kazi maana hakuna function ya serikali imesimama. Mimi na wafanyikazi wenzangu wa kaunti government tuko kazi usiku na mchana. Tunapeleka maendeleo mashinani.”