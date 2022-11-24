An unknown gunman opened fire on a 41-year-old man on Wednesday afternoon, killing him at his family home in Kabuti village, Kirinyaga County.

Police identified the deceased as Stephen Kariuki, who they say was shot five times by a lone gunman at around 1 pm.

Kariuki was reportedly enjoying a cup of tea with family and friends when the assailant arrived on a motorcycle. Police say the identity of the gunman was concealed as he was wearing a motorcycle helmet.

He is said to have walked into the sitting room of Kariuki’s family home and shot him three times in the chest and twice in the body.

The suspect fled on a motorcycle.

Kariuki was rushed to Kerugoya Referral Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Confirming the incident, Gichugu DCI boss Millicent Ochuka said the gunman threatened to kill Kariuki’s kin if they raised an alarm.

“The armed man told the family to allow him to eliminate Kariuki and if anyone dared to raise alarm he would kill all family members present at the scene,” Ochuka told Citizen.

DCI detectives suspect the gunman followed the deceased from Nairobi after he left the Capital, over the weekend to attend a family event in Kirinyaga.

Kariuki’s body was moved to Kibugi Funeral Home pending an autopsy as investigations continue.