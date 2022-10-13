Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has moved to inspire hope among Kenyans that the Kenya Kwanza administration will fix the country’s economy.

The DP asked Kenyans to be patient as they work on measures to turn around the dilapidated economy they inherited from retired President Kenyatta.

“We have inherited a dilapidated economy and we have work to do to turn around the economy of this country. We will be calling upon all of you to bear with us because it is not easy,” Gachagua said on Wednesday.

DP Gachagua explained that the government is facing challenges raising money to support government programs because the money in the Treasury is being used to pay salaries and service public debts.

“There are many measures that will be taken to address the situation, but I want to give you hope.”

He mentioned that they had a meeting with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and agreed to collect Ksh.3 trillion this year to fund the development budget.

“Last night the president and I sat with KRA for seven hours, we parted at midnight, to agree on how we’ll collect more revenue so that we can collect about Ksh3 trillion by end of the year to be able to fund our current and development budget,” the DP said.

Gachagua expressed confidence that the government will return Kenya to where Kibaki left it in two years’ time.

“Don’t give up all is not lost despite the fact that we have a difficult situation. We are working on it and everybody is coming along and in the fullness of time, we will turn around the economy of this country. First and foremost in the first two years God willingly, to return Kenya where President Mwai Kibaki left us and progressively turn around the economy to improve the quality of lives,” he said.