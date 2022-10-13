The Nairobi County government has offered a reprieve to 43 entertainment joints facing closure over noise pollution.

Nairobi Deputy Governor Njoroge Muchiri said the county government will not close any night club as long as they comply with the law.

Deputy Governor Muchiri spoke on Wednesday during a stakeholder consultative forum with the Bar Owners Association and Residents’ Association.

Muchiri dismissed calls to have the clubs closed saying the Sakaja-led administration is pro-business.

He however asked club owners to adhere to the regulations that have been set, failure to which the bars will be closed.

The Deputy Governor implored liquor outlets to self-regulate, and invest in soundproofing to minimise noise pollution in residential areas.

“Our manifesto is to enable businesses to thrive but you must not infringe on residents’ rights,” Muchiri said.

“We are about creating opportunities and developing a conducive environment for the business community to thrive, not closing down people’s business in Nairobi, but people must also comply to the laws governing the running of the business,” he added.

Muchiri also noted that there is need for collaboration and continuous dialogue between the business community and their respective residents’ associations in ensuring that the zoning laws are adhered to within the areas to avoid conflict.

“The Sakaja government is pro-business and we want to grow business, we are focusing on changing how our enforcement is done, and change to be customer-based and offering support to business and not harassing them,” the DG said.

Muchiri further said that decentralising the city into five boroughs will address a myriad of problems that have been troubling the hospitality sector.