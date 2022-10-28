Celebrity singer Wahu Kagwi says she had accepted that she would be a mother of two before she got pregnant with her thirdborn Shiru.

Wahu said she always wanted to have three children but had to wait for six years, during which time she had given up hope of conceiving.

“From when my second born daughter Nyakio was about three years, I wanted another child but God made me wait for six years before He finally remembered me,” she told Mpasho.

Wahu, 42, said after she turned 40 years she decided to make peace with being a mum of two. Towards the end of 2021, Wahu said she wanted to focus on herself and enjoy her 40s.

“I was not assisted and I did not go for any artificial method, but God answered my prayers. When I got pregnant, I was not looking for a baby since I had reached a place where I was already trying to make peace and accept that I am a mum of two.

“I was at a point of letting me just enjoy my 40s and focus on me and start working out and stop the obsession thing with having a kid,” she said.

Wahu explained that her difficulty with getting pregnant was what inspired her February message encouraging women who do not have children.

“It was part of my trying to have closure of not being able to have a third child,” she said.

“I could only imagine how painful it felt not to have a child since I already have two and still I was looking for another one. What about the one who does not have any?”

The gospel singer encouraged women over 40 seeking to have children not to give up.

“Getting a baby after 40 years gave a lot of women hope and some came to my DM and when I meet them, they had hope that it is possible,” she said.

“It is not over until God says it is over. Let them not be anxious despite being hard to wait. I know the joy a baby can give a family, but I would say, ‘Don’t give up.'”

Wahu also played down recent calls from some fans that she and Nameless should try for a boy. She said having three healthy girls is what she wished for in her life.

“I don’t understand why we make a big deal about the gender, yet I have a healthy baby and that’s all a mother can hope for,” she said.