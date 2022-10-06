A PSV driver and a tout captured on a viral video hanging dangerously on the door of a matatu were Tuesday arraigned at the Makadar Law courts.

The Umoinner Sacco crew – Driver Evans Muchemi and Conductor Leonard Katana – were charged with various counts of failing to wear a uniform, reckless driving, driving a poorly serviced vehicle, riding in a dangerous position and failing to exhibit most recent photo of the driver.

Mutemi pleaded not guilty to reckless driving, failing to exhibit a recent photograph of driver and driving a poorly serviced vehicle and failing to comply with road safety measures.

He, however, pleaded guilty to failing to wear Public Service Vehicle Uniform as required by law.

Justice Mercy Kivuti released Mutemi on a cash bail of Sh100,000 or Sh200,000 bond and set the hearing of the case for 3rd November 2022.

The Matatu tout on the other hand pleaded guilty to three charges against him and was fined Sh10,000 for each count.